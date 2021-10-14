Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. Kristi Funk shares breakthroughs and preventions

Dr. Kristi Funk, a breast cancer surgeon and medical director at the Pink Lotus Breast Center, joined us for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to discuss breast cancer breakthroughs, what women can do to lower their risk of breast cancer and the campaign she’s taking part in to raise awareness.

Visit the Pink Lotus’ website for more information.

Dr. Funk will be hosting The Cancer Kicking! Summit on Saturday, Oct 16. and Sunday, Oct 17. at the Terrenea Resort. For more information including how you can register, visit the Pink Lotus’ website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14, 2021.