October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Gayle Anderson takes a look at the Long Beach team of TowBoatUS because the Boat Owners Auto Club has transformed one of their familiar red boats into a floating message of breast cancer awareness for the month of October.

Captain Mike Del Grande and deckhand Ricky Birks, team members at TowBoatUS Long Beach, have been surprising recreational boats that break down on the water and need help getting home by arriving via a pink boat.

Only five local TowBoatUS companies were selected nationwide to “Go Pink.” In addition to Long Beach, there are pink TowBoatUS boats in Port Isabel, Texas; Baltimore/Annapolis, Maryland; Lake Wylie, South Carolina; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to Captain Del Grande.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TowBoatUS Long Beach

1-562-588-6105

Instagram: @towboatus_longbeach

TowBoatUS

Susan G. Komen

1-877-GO-KOMEN

secure.info-komen.org

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2022.