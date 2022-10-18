October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Gayle Anderson takes a look at the Long Beach team of TowBoatUS because the Boat Owners Auto Club has transformed one of their familiar red boats into a floating message of breast cancer awareness for the month of October.
Captain Mike Del Grande and deckhand Ricky Birks, team members at TowBoatUS Long Beach, have been surprising recreational boats that break down on the water and need help getting home by arriving via a pink boat.
Only five local TowBoatUS companies were selected nationwide to “Go Pink.” In addition to Long Beach, there are pink TowBoatUS boats in Port Isabel, Texas; Baltimore/Annapolis, Maryland; Lake Wylie, South Carolina; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to Captain Del Grande.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
TowBoatUS Long Beach
1-562-588-6105
Instagram: @towboatus_longbeach
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
TowBoatUS
Susan G. Komen
1-877-GO-KOMEN
secure.info-komen.org
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2022.