L.A. City Councilmember of the 10th District Herb Wesson joined us live to talk about his proposed solutions for bringing lasting change to communities of color. For more information on Herb Wesson, you can visit his website or follow him on social media at Twitter: @HerbJWesson, Facebook: @HerbJWessonJr and Instagram: @HerbJWesson

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2020.