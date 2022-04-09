After a two-year hiatus, Coachella returns this month.

Christopher Tompkins, chef and founder of Broad Street Oyster Co., previews Coachella’s food lineup with a small sample of featured vendors. Broad Street is one of 13 vendors offering a VIP restaurant experience at the music festival among the more than 50 restaurants participating from across the country.

Additional restaurants featured in this segment: Monty’s Good Burger, Ggiata, Irv’s Burgers, and Prince Street Pizza.

Coachella runs April 15-17 and April 22-24. Details on their full food and beverage program can be found at Coachella.com/eat-drink.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 9, 2022.