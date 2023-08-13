Monthly musical ‘Broadway @ The’ shares a live preview of their upcoming show, ‘Broadway @ The presents Disney Night,’ happening at The Bourbon Room Hollywood on Aug. 28. Creative director and host Marisa Matthews explains the show’s inclusive community and how they help highlight the best of L.A. theatre. For tickets and details, visit broadwayatthe.com.

Performers featured in the KTLA broadcast: Singer and violinist Kasper (@kaspertheenbyghost), singer Audrey Cymone (@audreycymone), singers and tap dancers Nic & Desi Dromard (@superheroesinlove), singer Landen Starkman (@landenstarkman), singer Crystal Starr (@crystalstarrmusic), and pianist Elizabeth Curtin Alonso (@curtincaller).

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 13.