Board Certified Dermatologist and influencer Dr. Sheila Farhang joined us live with her picks for the best new sunscreens of 2021. For more information on Dr. Farhang, you can follow her on Instagram @dr.sheila_derm or check out her YouTube channel, Youtube.com/drsheiladerm. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2021.