Some allergy sufferers may be experiencing more intense symptoms this year, possibly due to something called “the hygiene hypothesis.” Pandemic practices like masking and increased handwashing may have resulted in less exposure to bacteria and viruses, which leads to immunity. Functional medicine expert and homeopath Bryce Wylde discusses natural solutions to get “dysregulated” immune systems back on track.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 5, 2022.