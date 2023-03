Erin Myers was live at the Discovery Cube in Orange County for Bubblefest 2023.

For more than 20 years now Bubblefest has been a fun-filled family favorite Spring Break tradition.

The annual event began on March 31 and goes through April 16.

For more information, you can visit DiscoveryCube.com

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 31, 2023.