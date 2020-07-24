Burn up to 750 calories in a 45 minute workout with F45 training

The Global Performance Director for F45 Training Peter Pisani joined us live to tell us all about their 45 minute workouts that will get you in shape this summer. You can burn up to 750 calories per 45-minute session. F45 Training is an Aussie-born functional training workout that merges 3 separate leading-edge fitness training styles into one 45-minute functional training class. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @F45_Training

