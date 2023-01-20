A startup named Cabinet Health wants to help you organize your medicine cabinet and eliminate plastic pill bottle waste in the process.

“Cabinet health is a sustainable health care company that has invented the world’s first refillable and compostable medicine system,” said Russell Gong, co-founder of Cabinet Health.

Gong says only a small percentage of plastic pill bottles are recycled, which contributes to a lot of waste.

“Roughly 3 to 5 percent, which means the vast majority of plastic bottles end up in oceans, landfills and eventually into our bodies,” said Gong.

Cabinet’s system uses stylish, reusable and refillable glass bottles that neatly stack together.

The bottles are color coded for various over the counter medicines. When you’re ready for a refill, pills come in pouches made from plants that eventually turn into dirt.

The bottles have a childproof lid (although my 8-year-old figured it out quickly, so you still have to use caution) and a unique magnetic lid that you replace when you refill. It is printed with basic information and an expiration date, so you know the medicines are current.

There’s also a QR code on the lid that you can scan for easy-to-read instructions, drug facts, refills and even an email address for a real pharmacist.

A starter kit runs about 50 dollars and refills typically give you more pills for less cost than name brands.

“Customers love the stack ability, the organization, the color coding,” said Achal Patel, co-founder of Cabinet Health.

There are over the counter medications for pain, sleep, allergies and more. Sold online through Cabinet’s own website and Amazon. Later this year, the catchy containers will be sold in retail stores.

“Our vision as a team is to have a world where there’s no unnecessary single use plastic in medicine,” concluded Gong.

Cabinet was recently on Shark Tank and they did get a deal with DoorDash founder Tony Xu and Kevin O’Leary. The appeal of Cabinet’s medicine is there, it just depends on whether consumers are ready to spend a bit more initially to get organized and go green.