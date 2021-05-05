California Science Center adds new exhibition, ‘PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection’

The California Science Center adds “PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection” to its “The Art of the Brick” exhibition currently on display at the California Science Center, which has been closed to the public for more than a year. “The Art of the Brick” is already the world’s largest display of LEGO® art.

“PERNiCiEM,” Latin for “extinction,” is a dramatic three-dimensional exhibition of some of the world’s most endangered species, created by “The Art of the Brick” LEGO® artist Nathan Sawaya and photographer Dean West. The exhibition features 13 large-scale sculptures – created from LEGO bricks – of endangered animals, including the humpback whale, polar bear and lowland gorilla, each presented with a cinematic image of their natural environment.

The new exhibition is included with the price of paid tickets to “The Art of the Brick.”

Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, advance ticket purchases and reservations are required. Details are available at californiasciencecenter.org

PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection

The Art of the Brick: The World’s Largest Display of LEGO Art.

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(323)724-3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.