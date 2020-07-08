California Science Center’s virtual ‘Launch: Astronaut Interviews’

Gayle Anderson was live in at the California Science Center in Exposition Park because despite all of the trouble down here on planet Earth, there are some amazing things happening in space.

The historic SpaceX NASA Dragon astronauts, the first Americans to launch from the U.S. in nearly nine years, have traveled to the International Space Station. Now that they’re aboard, they have been working! They have performed two space walks at the end of June and the beginning of July. They have named of their Dragon capsule after the Space Shuttle Endeavour that’s at the California Science Center.

In conjunction with NASA, the California Science Center invites everyone to their virtual webpage experiences entitled LAUNCH: ASTRONAUT INTERVIEWS, that features comments from space shuttle astronauts and the California Science Center virtual educational experiences; “INSIDE THE ENDEAVOUR TOUR” and “STUCK ON SCIENCE” experiments and online learning science classes.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com