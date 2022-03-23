James Dern, senior manager for Canine Companions’ puppy program, joined us live to tell us all about Canine Companions, their future service dogs and volunteer puppy raisers.

Canine Companions provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. Volunteer puppy raisers donate their time, resources and hearts to young puppies with big futures. The end goal – an expertly trained service dog providing enhanced independence for a child, adult, or veteran with disabilities.

Visit the organization’s website for more information, including how you can become a puppy raiser.

And to check out the puppy cam for National Puppy Day, visit www.Canine.org/PuppyCam.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 23, 2022.