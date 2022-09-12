One of the cleverest fundraisers for a food bank there is: “Canstruction Orange County,” a design-and-build competition created by the Community Action Partnership of Orange County is up and running.

This year’s entries, created by architectural, engineering and design firms, are eight huge displays of very carefully stacked canned food goods, created by 13 firms, that take a variety of forms. They were inspired by children’s literature, popular movies and toys.

The competitors had some months to conceptualize their entries, but only 12 hours to build them.

Judges will choose this year’s winners, and the announcement will be made on Sept. 20 with a beach party awards celebration at Newport Aquatics Center. Our own Henry DiCarlo is emceeing the event.

For more information and tickets, visit the event’s website.

The public, for $1 per vote, can select a “People’s Choice” awardee for the “Canstruction” contest.

All proceeds go to the OC Food Bank, which, according to Cardine’s story, provided 63 million pounds of food and served 500,000 individuals each month in 2020.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2022.