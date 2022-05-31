Executive Chef Giuseppe Manco of Capri Pop-Up Restaurant joined us live with a taste of their menu and what they have to offer.

Capri is Eataly L.A.’s newest restaurant, part of an Italian dining experience here in Southern California that wants to transport you to the Amalfi Coast.

Some of the items previewed in today’s segment are a “Caprese Salad” and their “House-Made Ravioli.”

To learn more about the Capri pop-up, visit their website on Eataly or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 31, 2022.