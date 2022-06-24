Megan Telles reports from Santa Monica to give us a preview of “Cardboard City,” a pop-up art center by Rediscover that allows you to take any piece of cardboard and make it into anything you can think of.

This new exhibit features sculptures made from cardboard and features skills classes and art collaborations.

You can start your visit with a tour through their Cardboard City exhibit and view the many sculptures and artifacts that are made straight from cardboard. Then, head over to their crafting tables to create a sculpture for yourself with hands on training and activities from artists to help you transform any creation with cardboard to take home with you in this unforgettable experience.

Cardboard City will be open starting Friday through Aug. 14 at the Santa Monica Place, first floor. They are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday except Tuesdays. Admission to this exhibit is free.

Cardboard City by Rediscover Santa Monica Place 395 Santa Monca Pl. Santa Monica, CA Visit their website to learn more about Cardboard City.

