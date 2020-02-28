Carl’s Jr. debuts new BFC Angus Thickburger

Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth with a preview of the Operation Gratitude Assembly Day. The non-profit organization needs volunteers Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 9am until Noon to help assemble CARE packages for members of the military, their families and first responders.

