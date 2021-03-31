Carl’s Jr. new flagship store and Steakhouse Angus Thickburger is back

Our partners at Carl’s Jr. wants to help guests in Los Angeles feed their happy with a new restaurant experience at their flagship location at 5625 West Century Boulevard. To celebrate, at this restaurant, Carl’s Jr. will be offering deals and discounts, kicking it off with goody bags filled with Mystery Gift Cards on April 1st plus special discounts and deals April 5- April 9th. The Steakhouse Angus Thickburger is also back at Carl’s Jr. for a limited time only. For more info, you can go to www.CarlsJr.com

