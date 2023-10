Megan Telles was live in Riverside, with a spooky preview of Castle Park as it transforms into Castle Dark during the Halloween season.

Castle Dark incorporates family-filled fun along with a night of terror and has introduced six new attractions for this year’s festivities.

The Castle Dark haunt experience takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Oct. 29.

For tickets and more information, you can visit CastlePark.com.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 4, 2023.