Beauty & style expert Jennifer Chan joined us live to show us her Holiday Gift Guide for everyone on your list. For more information on Jennifer and gift ideas, visit JennChanGlam.com and follow her on Instagram @JennChanGlam

Men Gift IdeasBen ShermanAlthough COVID has many individuals in lounge sets and pajamas these days, it is never too late to spice up the wardrobe with some keen street style looks, and a dapper flair. Ben Sherman is known for its sophistication and out-of-the-box trends and B by Ben Sherman is sure to help your loved ones make a statement with some stylish streetwear this year. To purchase Ben Sherman, head to BenSherman.com and follow them on Instagram @BenShermanOfficial.