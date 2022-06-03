Grammy-award winning artist, CeeLo Green, can now add the title of “doctor” to his name.

The “Crazy” artist was given an honorary doctorate degree in humanitarianism from Global Alliance International University. Green credits his music and overall positive vibe for the major honor.

“I think what I’ve been able to accomplish over my 30 year career is a lot of love and generosity and being an all-around good person,” he explained.

Green is also back in the studio with a legendary hip-hop artist to honor another legend.

He and rapper Eminem have collaborated on a song featured on the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated “Elvis” movie. Green explained that the single, “The King & I,” happened randomly when there was a debate on who to feature on the song’s hook.

“Me and Eminem have been friends for years, I’ve longed for an opportunity to work with him,” Green said. “He said ‘hey man can you do this for me? I need it really quickly, I need it tonight.’ So when Eminem says he needs something tonight, you deliver.”

With new music out, Green is also hitting the road. He’s paying tribute to Motown great, James Brown, with the “CeeLo Green as Soul Brotha #100: A James Brown Tribute” tour. Green called the tribute an “embodiment of spirit and song” that honors the legendary musician.

Green’s James Brown tribute tour stops at the Newport Beach Jazz Festival tomorrow at 4 p.m..