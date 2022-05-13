Young Chang, the founder of A-Sha foods, joined us to talk about the company’s pop-up food truck.

A-Sha, a local dry-noodle company based out of Alhambra, will be having a special pop-up food truck all through May.

A-Sha makes the dry Momofuku noodles for retail, Hello Kitty noodles and soon, the BTS dry noodles.

The company is partnering with the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s office and its newly formed AAPI-LA Committee as the corporate sponsor to help give voice to the concerns of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in L.A. and to celebrate AAPI heritage.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.