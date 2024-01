KTLA anchor and sober advocate Courtney Friel highlights the benefits of taking a break from booze this Dry January. Three local venues offer places to socialize without the alcohol: The New Bar in Venice, Shirley’s Temple in Signal Hill, and Stay Zero-Proof Cocktail Lounge in Chinatown. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 7, 2024.

