Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish inspired dishes

Irish celebrity chef, food writer and television personality Stuart O’Keeffe joined us live with Irish-inspired dishes to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. Stuart is the author of the cookbook The Quick Six Fix. For more info on Stuart, his cookbook and recipes, you can visit tastybites.net. For the recipes that Stuart highlighted during the segment, see below.
Corned Beef Hash
Serves 4
Ingredients
– 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
– 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
– 2 yukon gold potatoes, cut into small dice
– 3 cups finely chopped, cooked corned beef
– Salt and pepper
– Chopped fresh parsley
To serve: 4 fried eggs
Method:
- In a cast iron skillet, melt butter over a medium heat and cook onions for 3- 4 minutes to soften.
- Add potatoes and stir with the onions and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add ¾ cup water to the pan and keep cooking until al liquid has absorbed. Cook for a futher 2-3 minnutes or until potatoes are tender. Add corned beef and stir to combine, season with salt and pepper and stir in parsley.
- Divide between plates and top with a fried egg or two.
Stout and Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Serves 6
Ingredients
– 1 lb elbow macaroni
– 3 tablespoons unsalted Kerrygold butter
– 3 tablespoons all purpose flour
– 1 cup Irish Stout, such as Guinness
– 1 ¾ cups whole milk
– ½ teaspoon salt
– ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
– 2 teaspoons dijon mustard
– 4 ounces cream cheese
– 3 cups white Irish cheddar cheese
Topping:
– 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
– ¼ cup chopped parsley
Method:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and whisk in flour to combine.
- Add stout, milk, salt, pepper, mustard and whisk until lumps have dissolved and mixture begins to thicken about 2-4 minutes. Drop the pasta and cook according to package directions.
- Add cheeses to sauce and stir until melted and smooth. Reduce heat to low.
- Drain pasta and combine with the cheese sauce.
- Spoon onto a large plate and top with breadcrumb topping.
Quick Beef Stew
Serves 4
Ingredients:
– 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
– 2 pounds Beef Sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
– 1 teaspoon kosher salt
– 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
– 1 medium onion, roughly sliced
– 4 cloves garlic, crushed
– 3 carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch slices
– 2 cups button mushrooms, sliced
– ¾ cup Irish stout, such as Guinness
– 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained
– 1 (28-ounce) can diced San Marzano tomatoes
– 1 tablespoon chopped chives
Method:
- Heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil in a skillet or Dutch oven over high heat. Season meat with salt and pepper and brown on all sides in small batches. This will take roughly 15 minutes total. Remove meat and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium, add onion and garlic, and stir for 3 minutes to soften. Add carrots and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for 4 minutes.
- Turn the heat up to high, add the Guinness, and scrape any bits from the bottom of the pan. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 4 minutes.
- Add the cannellini, tomatoes, beef, and beef juices and let simmer for another 3 to 5 minutes.
- Sprinkle with chives and serve
Irish Soda Bread
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
– 1 ¾ cups buttermilk
– 1 large egg
– 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour
– ¼ cup granulated sugar
– 1 teaspoon baking soda
– 1 teaspoon kosher salt
– 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, finely chopped
Method:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Line a Dutch oven with parchment paper and set aside.
- Whisk egg and buttermilk together in a pitcher and set aside.
- In a bowl, measure out the flour and whisk with the sugar, baking soda, salt and butter together.
- Using your hands, rub the flour with the butter until it starts to resemble a crumbly mixture. Do this for about 3-4 minutes.
- Add in the buttermilk and mix with a wooden spoon until it comes together.
- Dust a service with flour and knead the dough until it all comes together and work the dough into a ball.
- Place the dough in the Dutch oven and score across with a sharp knife.
- Bake for 45 minutes, shut off the oven and let sit for another 10 minutes in the oven before removing.
- Remove from the oven and let cook for 15 minutes before serving with some Irish Butter.
