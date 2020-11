Personal trainer and TCC Fitness Manager & Director Harris Martin joined us live to tell us all about Champsworth Online and Uncensored. To sign up for this 60 day Health and Fitness Program to help you reach your wellness goals, you can visit their website or follow Harris on Instagram @The.Harris.Martin and click on the link in his bio.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 17, 2020.