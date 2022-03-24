Gayle Anderson reports from the Academy Museum Store, where you can purchase items in order to celebrate the Oscars at home.

For the first time ever, authorized Academy Awards merchandise is available with everything from the Oscar viewing party kit, to tee-shirts and hats.

Additionally, a Lego Oscar created by the internationally renown artist known as Brickartist Nathan Sawaya is also available.

Visit Nathan’s website to learn more about the Brickartist and visit the academy museum’s website to shop for more merchandise.

Academy Museum Store 6067 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036 323 930 3000

Gayle Anderson reports on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 24, 2022