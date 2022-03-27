The James Bond franchise is celebrating 60 years of cinematic history and now fans of the film series can get up close with some of the most iconic vehicles to ever grace the silver screen.

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire is celebrating the Bond franchise with its “Bond in Motion” exhibit which features classic cars from the legendary film series.

It’s the first official exhibit of its kind to make its way to the United States.

If you’re a movie buff, but not a fan of the Bond franchise, the Petersen Automotive Museum is also exhibiting famous cars from other film and television properties.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 27, 2022.