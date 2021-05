“AsianBossGirl” podcast co-founders, Melody Cheng, Helen Wu and Janet Wang joined us live to discuss the inspiration behind their podcast and the importance of using their platform to talk about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

For more information on “AsianBossGirl” visit asianbossgirl.com or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on May 19, 2021.