The Original Venice Crew (OVC) is offering production versions of their popular 1965 Shelby GT350 “OVC Competition Model” sports car. Only 36 of these OVC C/Ms will be built, each incorporating several aerodynamic, aero, enhancements designed by Shelby American designer Peter Brock.

Each OVC C/M is built at the Shelby facility in SoCal, just as Carroll and the OVC team did in 1965. The shop is part of Carroll Shelby International headquarters, called “Shelby LA.” Modeled after the 1960s offices at the original Venice facility, the shop features a “desk” for Carroll and one of his famous Stetsons.

The OVC is honoring and celebrating automotive icon Carroll Shelby’s birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 11. Also, the company is participating in the annual Shelby Cruise-In happening Sunday at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The OVC team is participating in that special event.

Original Venice Crew Mustangs

Gardena

714-305-8578

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Annual Shelby Cruise-In

9 a.m. to Noon

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 11, 2022.