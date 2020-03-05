Celebrating Chris Schauble’s 50th birthday with Broad Street Oyster Co., Roobina’s Cake and his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We celebrated Chris Schauble’s birthday all morning long. A big thank to our friends at Broad Street Oyster Co. for surprising Chris with an epic seafood tower. Broad Street Oyster Co. is a New England-inspired seafood restaurant in Malibu known for its inspired takes on crab shack classics. In addition to its brick-and-mortar location in Malibu Village off of Pacific Coast Highway, you can also find Broad Street at Smorgasburg on Sundays. For more information on Broad Street Oyster Co, visit their website and follow on Instagram at @broadstreetoysterco.

We would also like to thank Roobina’s Cake for surprising Chris with an amazing Star Wars Cake. Roobina’s make custom cakes and desserts for all occasions and they deliver anywhere in Southern California. They recently opened a bakery for customers to enjoy their delicious goods on the daily basis. They will be available for catering soon. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @RoobinasCake.