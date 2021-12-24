Celebrating Christmas Eve with Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles

All morning we were with the members of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles as they performed for us and shared details about their orchestra.
For more information visit icyola.org.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2021.
by: Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
All morning we were with the members of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles as they performed for us and shared details about their orchestra.
For more information visit icyola.org.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2021.