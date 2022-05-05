It’s time to celebrate Cinco De Mayo at a new plant based restaurant with tropical paradise vibes. Chefs Chaza Smith and Kari Hendrick joined us to talk about what the new place has to offer.

De Buena Planta is a plant-forward Mexican concept from the team behind The Butcher’s Daughter. What began as a pandemic pop-up in a Venice Beach parking lot, De Buena Planta has now found a permanent home in Silver Lake.

Inspired by the beachside alfresco bars of Todos Santos and Sayulita, De Buena Planta is a lush tropical paradise that will transport you from the city to the beach with its expansive 5,000 square foot garden and live music programming. Focusing on plant-forward versions of Mexican street food, the 100% gluten-free and vegetarian dishes highlight the best seasonal produce from local farms. The predominantly tequila and mezcal-based cocktails are playful, fun and market-driven.

De Buena Planta is a “clean party” where the tacos are filled with vegetables, the margaritas are made with organic cold-pressed lime and the wine list features natural varietals. La Casita is a Mexican cocktail bar tucked away through a doorway in the garden. Upon entering the space, burning copal incense from Oaxaca works to separate you from the outside world.

Aimed at activating all five senses, the bartenders will guide guests on a spiritual cocktail journey through different smells, senses and flavors.

