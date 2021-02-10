Celebrating Frank’s birthday with Rossoblu Italian restaurant

We celebrated Frank’s birthday this morning. Our friends from Rossoblu surprised Frank with a 7-course bento box for 2. Rossoblu is located in the Fashion District of DTLA. Outdoor dining at Rossoblu resumes Thursday, February 18th. Rossoblu has been offering 7-course “bento boxes” throughout the pandemic, to enjoy at home. They’re offering a special 7-course “All You Need is Love and Caviar” menu for Valentine’s Day. It’s available for pickup starting Friday, February 12th. For more info, you can go to RossobluLA.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 10, 2021.