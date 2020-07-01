Celebrating Henry DiCarlo’s birthday with Sugar ‘n Spice

Our friends at Sugar ‘n Spice surprised Henry with some of their most popular specialties for his birthday. Sugar ‘n Spice is the home to the original frozen banana. They are celebrating 75 years of delivering smiles to locals and tourists alike. They are known for their custom dipped frozen bananas, Balboa Bars and other sweet treats like tiramisu and cheesecake on a stick. They offer contactless delivery for parts of L.A. and Orange County. Their shop is also open and located 310 Marine Ave in Balboa Island. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @sugarnspicenb

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2020.