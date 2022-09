Megan Telles was live at the Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine with a preview of its Mini Mexican Cafe exhibit, “Poncha.”

The exhibit is in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month and aims to provide guests with a diverse exploration of cultures, people and communities.

Visit the museum’s website for more information or follow on Instagram.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 16, 2022.