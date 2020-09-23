Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Mexican comfort food from Chef Aarón Sánchez

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Award-winning chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez joined us live to show us how to make one of his favorite recipes in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. It’s Chorizo Ragu with Cheesy Toasts. For more information on Chef Aarón Sánchez, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @Chef_AaronSanchez

For the complete recipe Chef Aarón talked about in the segment, click here.
For more info on Cacique and additional recipes, visit Cacique Inc.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 23, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter