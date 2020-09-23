Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Mexican comfort food from Chef Aarón Sánchez

Award-winning chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez joined us live to show us how to make one of his favorite recipes in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. It’s Chorizo Ragu with Cheesy Toasts. For more information on Chef Aarón Sánchez, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @Chef_AaronSanchez

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 23, 2020.