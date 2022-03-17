Khan Saab, founder and executive chef of Desi Craft Kitchen, joined us live with a preview of the limited-time menu items the cuisine is offering to celebrate Holi.

They will be offered from Friday to Sunday, in addition to their regular menu.

As much of Indian cuisine is focused on vegetables, the Holi menu will be 100% vegetarian. The holiday specials are renditions of different types of Indian street foods that folks enjoy year-round, including during the lively street festivals for Holi.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website or follow on Instagram.

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen 229 East Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Hours Monday – Friday – 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 17, 2022.