Celebrating International Women’s Day with female-founded brands & businesses

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us for International Women’s Day to highlight female-founded businesses from stylish home and fashion items to beauty and health-forward drinks. For more info on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website, alisondeyette.com or follow her on Instagram @alisondeyette.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 8, 2021.

