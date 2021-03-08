Celebrating International Women’s Day with female-founded brands & businesses

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us for International Women’s Day to highlight female-founded businesses from stylish home and fashion items to beauty and health-forward drinks. For more info on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website, alisondeyette.com or follow her on Instagram @alisondeyette.

Blue Light blocking screen protectors from EyeJust

Soft, cozy and stylish blankets from ChappyWrap

LA-based swimwear brand Dippin’ Daisy’s

Josie Maran clean, Argan oil-powered beauty

G.O.AT. Fuel (Greatest of All Time) health forward beverage company based in LA.

Eco-luxury activewear from Ultracor

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 8, 2021.