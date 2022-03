Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us for International Women’s Day to celebrate the achievements of female-founded businesses from stylish fashion and accessories to customized jewelry and health-forward drinks.

For more information on the products featured in the segment, visit the following links.

To learn more about lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 8, 2022.