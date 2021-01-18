Celebrating MLK Day virtually

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood with information about the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, different this year. The usual parades and community events are canceled due to the pandemic, however, there are many virtual events and opportunities. Gayle’s focus is on the unprecedented food crisis and cash shortage caused by the pandemic and other events. Despite the challenges, there are many “MLK DAY OF SERVICE” volunteer activities and resources. Among them:

*Project Angel Food’s “Dialing for the Dream” Day of Service: Dr. Michael Everest of The Everest Foundation has established Project Angel Food’s Telephone Angel Program. This is a “buddy” program where volunteers connect with clients who make check-in calls a few times a week to help clients combat isolation due to COVID-19. The organization’s funding will make it possible to expand the program which has been in a pilot stage. 90% of the clients who were part of the pilot say their moods were uplifted because of the calls and they felt more hopeful. To volunteer, visit their website.

*Feed America: Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Thanks to donations and support from businesses, government organizations and individuals, the Feeding America network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States — 40 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. Among the local food banks that work with Feeding America are Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest & Orange County Regional Food Bank. Both non-profit organizations are producing VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVES.

*The California Africa American Museum is hosting a virtual MLK Day from 10am to 3pm.

If you have questions (or complaints,) please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on January 18, 2021.