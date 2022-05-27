The co-owners of Proudly Serving Matthew McIvor and Kevin Malone joined us live to tell us all about their burger joint that started out as a pop up during the pandemic.

Some of the highlights on their menu include their “P.S. Double Smash Burger,” “The Founder” and their “Duck Fat Fries” and “Duck Fat Tots.”

Proudly Serving is located at 136 International Boardwalk in Redondo Beach and they are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. but stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about Proudly Serving, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 27, 2022.