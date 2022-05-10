May is National Hamburger Month! Celebrate America’s favorite sandwich with burgers of all sorts and styles from four local SoCal eateries.

We try burgers from Hangry Belly at SteelCraft Long Beach, Tableau Kitchen and Bar, Burger Monster at SteelCraft Bellflower and Butcher’s House Brasserie.

For more information on the featured eateries, visit Tableau Magazine’s website and you can follow all the restaurants featured in this segment on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.