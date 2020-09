Chief Marketing Officer for the L.A. Rams, Ronalee Zarate-Bayani, joined us live to talk about the series of opening week efforts that are designed to help tackle social injustice and connect all corners of Los Angeles through community and football. For more information on the L.A. Rams and the work they do in the community, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @therams

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 9, 2020.