Celebrating National Coffee Day with Great White, an all-day café on Larchmont

The co-owners of Great White, Sam Cooper and Sam Trude joined us to tell us all about their new location on Larchmont and the special deal they’re offering for National Coffee Day.

Great White is a neighborhood-focused, coastal-Californian cafe with a menu that highlights seasonal, organic produce from Californian growers and features playful smoothies, fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers and more.

For National Coffee Day, Sept. 29 only, when you buy one coffee drink, you’ll get one free at the Larchmont location only.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2021.