The co-owner of Laidrey Coffee, Gacia Tachejian, celebrated National Coffee Day with KTLA, discussing all things about her local coffee shop.

Laidrey Coffee has locations in Tarzana and Encino that will be serving up and offering special deals for National Coffee Day.

To stay updated with Laidrey Coffee, you can visit Laidrey.com and follow them on Instagram @LaidreyRoasters.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2023.