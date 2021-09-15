Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with local Latina-owned businesses

Leila Shalhoub

Posted:

We’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina-owned businesses in Los Angeles focused on empowering their community.

For more information on the small businesses we featured, see the details below. 

Alegria Bilingual Mobile Bookstore
Instagram and website: @AlegriaMagazine | alegriamagazine.com 

Party Art Community
Instagram and website: @partyartcommunity partyartcommunity.com 

La Sirena Shop
Instagram and website: @lasirenashop | LaSirenashop.com 

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 15, 2021.

