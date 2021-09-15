Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with local Latina-owned businesses

We’re kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina-owned businesses in Los Angeles focused on empowering their community.
For more information on the small businesses we featured, see the details below.
Alegria Bilingual Mobile Bookstore
Instagram and website: @AlegriaMagazine | alegriamagazine.com
Party Art Community
Instagram and website: @partyartcommunity | partyartcommunity.com
La Sirena Shop
Instagram and website: @lasirenashop | LaSirenashop.com
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 15, 2021.