Henry DiCarlo was live at Urth Caffe in Orange, where they were providing free coffee for all the hard-working nurses who stopped by in celebration of National Nurses Week.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2023.
by: Henry DiCarlo, Nancy Cruz
