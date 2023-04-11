April 11, 2023, is National Pet Day, a day to celebrate the unique bond between people and their pets.

To celebrate Gayle Anderson was live at spcaLA’s Long Beach location with details on their upcoming adoption event. “Doggone It – We’re Having an Adoption Special” is taking place now until the end of April, Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village and spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. All dog adoptions are $25.00 for qualified adopters only. Additional fees might apply.

Visit spcala.com/events for more information.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 11, 2023.