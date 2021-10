We are celebrating National Pizza Month with Gino’s East in Sherman Oaks. The founders of Gino’s East in Sherman Oaks Tod Himmel, Dan Michaels and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman David Edwards joined us to tell us about their calendar full of deals this month along with the limited edition pizza designed by David.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 19, 2021.