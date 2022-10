It’s Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day!

Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City.

The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 4, 2022.